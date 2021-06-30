Match Photos: FC Dallas U17s vs Players Development Academy

The FC Dallas U17s took on the Players Development Academy in the MLS Next Playoff Quarterfinals this afternoon and came away with a 4-3 loss. Regardless of the results, Daniel McCullough was about to catch a few minutes of the first half (after a 30 minute delay) and brought back a few pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

FC Dallas U17 defender Nolan Norris (32) crosses the ball in the MLS Next Cup quarterfinals match at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 forward Tarik Scott (41) cuts around the goalie in the MLS Next Cup quarterfinals match at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 forward Tarik Scott (41) scores the opening goal in the MLS Next Cup quarterfinals match at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 forward Tarik Scott (41) celebrates his opening goal in the MLS Next Cup quarterfinals match at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 goalie Antonio Carrera dives for the ball in warmups before the MLS Next Cup quarterfinals match at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 goalie Antonio Carrera stops a ball during warmups before the MLS Next Cup quarterfinals match at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 defender William Baker (59) attempts a long pass in the MLS Next Cup quarterfinals match at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Chris Sanchez (47) pulls the ball back in the MLS Next Cup quarterfinals match at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 forward Tarik Scott (41) heads the ball in the MLS Next Cup quarterfinals match at Toyota Soccer Center.

FC Dallas U17 defender Nolan Norris (32) receives the ball in the MLS Next Cup quarterfinals match at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)