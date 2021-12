The FC Dallas Academy U17s took care of Rio Grande Valley by an 8-0 scoreline on Saturday. Our man Daniel McCullough has the pics to prove it.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

FC Dallas U17 Nyrobi Vargas (#34) dribbles through the midfield in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 goalkeeper Fabian Enriquez (#60) warms up during halftime of the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 Malachi Molina (#31) attempts the steal with a sliding tackle in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Jared Aguilar (#48) stops the attack with a sliding tackle in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 Nyrobi Vargas (#34) connects with a header in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 forward Miguel Padilla (#52) heads the ball in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 Nolan Norris (#32) brings down the ball in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Jared Aguilar (#48) stretches out for the tackle in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 Nyrobi Vargas (#34) scores in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Jared Aguilar (#48) passes out wide in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 Nolan Norris (32) gets on the end of a corner kick in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC.