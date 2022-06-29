Match Photos: FC Dallas U17s vs Inter Miami, 2022 MLS Showcase

The FC Dallas U17s fell in the opening round of the 2022 MLS Next Cup Playoffs to NYCFC and moved into the Showcase where they opened play yesterday with a 2-0 win over Inter Miami.

Once again Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring us pics. Enjoy.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Kristian Kelley dribbles up the left side in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Inter Miami CF on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Dylan Lacy crosses the ball in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Inter Miami CF on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 goalkeeper Julian Eyestone dives for the ball during warmups before the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Inter Miami CF on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Cristian Gallo cuts back in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Inter Miami CF on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Kristian Kelley sends a ball into the box in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Inter Miami CF on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Anthony Ramirez passes with the outside of his foot in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Inter Miami CF on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 defender Nolan Norris taps the ball before being fouled by the goalkeeper in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Inter Miami CF on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Cristian Gallo throws the ball in during the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Inter Miami CF on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Kristian Kelley crosses the ball in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Inter Miami CF on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Cristian Gallo jumps to receive the ball in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Inter Miami CF on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Dylan Lacy shoots in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Inter Miami CF on June 27, 2022 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Anthony Ramirez dribbles into the box in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Inter Miami CF on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Anthony Ramirez heads the ball in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Inter Miami CF on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)