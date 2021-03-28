Match Photos: FC Dallas U17 Girls vs BVB 04 Premier

Daniel McCullough was on hand for the Dallas Cup action today and brings us the FC Dallas U17 Girls against BVB 04 Premier. FC Dallas won 8-0. Enjoy.

FC Dallas U17 ECNL midfielder Abby-Lee Sanogo cross the ball into the box in the Dallas Cup match against BVB 04G Premier. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL midfielder Trinity Egerton shoots from outside the box in the Dallas Cup match against BVB 04G Premier. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

BVB 04G Premier goalie Julia Steckler and defender Rylan Rohlich block the shot of FC Dallas U17 ECNL midfielder Alexis Lee in the Dallas Cup matchup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL midfielder Hayden Colson passes into the box in the Dallas Cup match against BVB 04G Premier. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

BVB 04G Premier defender Claudia Hurst slides from behind to win the ball from FC Dallas U17 ECNL midfielder Alexis Lee in the Dallas Cup matchup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL forward Taylor Zdrojewski heads the ball past BVB 04G Premier goalie Julia Steckler and defender Rylan Rohlich to score in the Dallas Cup matchup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 ECNL midfielder Rachel Buckle steps over the ball in the Dallas Cup match against BVB 04G Premier. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

BVB 04G Premier defender Claudia Hurst blocks the shot of FC Dallas U17 ECNL midfielder Alexis Lee in the Dallas Cup matchup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

BVB 04G Premier goalie Julia Steckler makes a diving save in the second half of the Dallas Cup match against FC Dallas U17 ECNL. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)