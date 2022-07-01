Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Match Photos: FC Dallas U15s vs Orlando City, 2022 MLS Next Showcase

by Buzz Carrick

The FC Dallas U15s were eliminated from the playoffs earlier this week and moved on to the Showcase where they faced Orlando City SC on Tuesday falling 1-0 to the sunshine-state side. Our man Daniel McCullough was on hand to grab some pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

Miller 20220628_fcd_83304
FC Dallas U15 forward Brice Miller shoots in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Crotellessa 20220628_fcd_83279
FC Dallas U15 defender Mikey Cortellessa cuts inside while scanning the field in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Rinaldi 20220628_fcd_83259
FC Dallas U15 defender Vincent Rinaldi receives the ball in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Hart 20220628_fcd_83194
FC Dallas U15 midfielder Tadesse Hart passes out wide in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Cortellessa 20220628_fcd_83247
FC Dallas U15 defender Mikey Cortellessa challenges for the ball in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Rinaldi 20220628_fcd_83255
FC Dallas U15 defender Vincent Rinaldi controls a pass in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Molomo 20220628_fcd_82458
FC Dallas U15 forward Zach Molomo shoots in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Cavalcente 20220628_fcd_82413
FC Dallas U15 midfielder Lucas Cavalcante passes in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Cortellessa 20220628_fcd_82356
FC Dallas U15 defender Mikey Cortellessa dribbles up the left side in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Miller 20220628_fcd_82309
FC Dallas U15 midfielder Brice Miller dribbles away from goal in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Outman 20220628_fcd_82265
FC Dallas U15 midfielder Bryce Outman leaps to bring down a long pass in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Miller 20220628_fcd_82212
FC Dallas U15 forward Brice Miller turns away from pressure in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Wheeler 20220628_fcd_82070
FC Dallas U15 goalkeeper Blake Wheeler practices goal kicks prior to the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Arboleda 20220628_fcd_83331
FC Dallas U15 midfielder Jeyden Arboleda shoots in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Miller 20220628_fcd_83308
FC Dallas U15 forward Brice Miller receives the ball in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Miller 20220628_fcd_82301
FC Dallas U15 midfielder Brice Miller shoots in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

