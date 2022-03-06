Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Match Photos: FC Dallas at New England Revolution

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas at New England Revolution

FC Dallas went up to New England for the first road game of the 2020 season but, unfortunately, the Revolution got the win. Thankfully for us, a local photographer named Burt Granofsky shot the game and brought us some fantastic photos.

If you enjoy Burt’s work, including more pics from this game, you can find him on Twitter and Facebook.

MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_0253
Foxboro, MA: Members of FC Dallas stand for the national anthem. FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_2085
Foxboro, MA: DeJuan Jones (Revolution #24) tangles with Paul Arriola (FC Dallas #7) for the header. FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_0345
Foxboro, MA: After making a save, Maarten Paes (FC Dallas #30) throws the ball. FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_2247
Foxboro, MA: Jose Antonio Martinez (FC Dallas #3) and Adam Buksa (Revolution #9) fight for position. FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_2205
Foxboro, MA: Facundo Quignon (FC Dallas #5) holds his face after a challenge from Carles Gil (Revolution #10). FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_2195
Foxboro, MA: Jader Obrian (FC Dallas #8) drives the ball forward in the waning minutes. FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_1348
Foxboro, MA: Edwin Cerrillo (FC Dallas #6) keeps his eye on the ball. FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_1598
Foxboro, MA: Matt Polster (Revolution #8) pushes Paul Arriola (FC Dallas #7) off the ball in the second half. FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_1382
Foxboro, MA: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas #10) unleashes a shot. FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_1464
Foxboro, MA: Matt Hedges (FC Dallas #24) and Adam Buksa (Revolution #9) compete for the ball. FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_0880
Foxboro, MA: Edwin Cerrillo (FC Dallas #6) rises for the header. FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_1787
Foxboro, MA: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas #10) gets a step on Matt Polster (Revolution #8). FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_0930
Foxboro, MA: Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas #19) lay on the turf after being fouled by Brandon Bye (Revolution #15). FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_0604
Foxboro, MA: Marco Farfan (FC Dallas #4) gets the edge on Brandon Bye (Revolution #15). FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_0398
Foxboro, MA: Edwin Cerrillo (FC Dallas #6) drives the ball forward in the first half. FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_0017
Foxboro, MA: Maarten Paes (FC Dallas #30) rises for the save against Adam Buksa (Revolution #9). FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_1619
Foxboro, MA: Jose Antonio Martinez (FC Dallas #3) pleads innocence as the referee stops play. FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_1275
Foxboro, MA: Ema Twumasi (FC Dallas #22) heads the ball upfield. FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_0662
Foxboro, MA: With some fancy footwork, Matt Hedges (FC Dallas #24) gets to the ball ahead of Adam Buksa (Revolution #9). FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky
MLS_Revs_FCDallas_03052022_Granofsky_0410
Foxboro, MA: Paul Arriola (FC Dallas #7) take down Tommy McNamara (Revolution #26). FC Dallas fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution on March 5, 2022 (c) Burt Granofsky

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.