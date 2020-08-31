Match Photos: Fafa Picault and co beat MNUFC 3-1

3rd Degree photographer Matt Visinsky was once again on hand to bring us game action from the FC Dallas 3-1 win over Minnesota United. If you enjoy this sample gallery of his work
you can find more game pics here.
Fafa Picault cuts back against Minnesota United shortly before scoring the opening FC Dallas goal in the 3-1 win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) A Minnesota United defender tries to dispossess Reto Ziegler in a high press in the 3-1 FC Dallas win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Flyin' Ryan (Hollingshead) leaps to trap a ball against Minnesota United in the 3-1 FC Dallas win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Ricardo "El Tren" Pepi reacts to his assist on the Jesus Ferreira goal against Minnesota United in the 3-1 FC Dallas win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Johnny Nelson lines up a cross against Minnesota United in the 3-1 FC Dallas win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Jimmy Maurer directs traffic against Minnesota United in the 3-1 FC Dallas win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Matt Hedges dribbles upfield to break the press against Minnesota United in the 3-1 FC Dallas win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Ryan Hollingshead lines up a cross against Minnesota United in the 3-1 FC Dallas win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Bryan Reynolds in action against Minnesota United in the 3-1 FC Dallas win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)