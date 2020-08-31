Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Match Photos: Fafa Picault and co beat MNUFC 3-1

3rd Degree photographer Matt Visinsky was once again on hand to bring us game action from the FC Dallas 3-1 win over Minnesota United. If you enjoy this sample gallery of his work you can find more game pics here.

  • Fafa goal FCD v Minnesota 8-29-20 070
    Fafa Picault cuts back against Minnesota United shortly before scoring the opening FC Dallas goal in the 3-1 win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • Ziegler FCD v Minnesota 8-29-20 348
    A Minnesota United defender tries to dispossess Reto Ziegler in a high press in the 3-1 FC Dallas win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • Flyin Ryan FCD v Minnesota 8-29-20 394
    Flyin’ Ryan (Hollingshead) leaps to trap a ball against Minnesota United in the 3-1 FC Dallas win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • Pepi FCD v Minnesota 8-29-20 087
    Ricardo “El Tren” Pepi reacts to his assist on the Jesus Ferreira goal against Minnesota United in the 3-1 FC Dallas win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • Nelson FCD v Minnesota 8-29-20 115
    Johnny Nelson lines up a cross against Minnesota United in the 3-1 FC Dallas win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • Maurer FCD v Minnesota 8-29-20 330
    Jimmy Maurer directs traffic against Minnesota United in the 3-1 FC Dallas win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • Hedges FCD v Minnesota 8-29-20 127
    Matt Hedges dribbles upfield to break the press against Minnesota United in the 3-1 FC Dallas win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • RH FCD v Minnesota 8-29-20 042
    Ryan Hollingshead lines up a cross against Minnesota United in the 3-1 FC Dallas win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • Reynolds FCD v Minnesota 8-29-20 407
    Bryan Reynolds in action against Minnesota United in the 3-1 FC Dallas win on August 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

