Denton continued their playoff run this weekend, knocking off the Laredo Heat 3-1 to take the Lone Star Conference Championship. Daniel McCullough was on hand shooting photos for the Diablos and they were kind enough to share some with us. Enjoy.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Denton Diablos midfielder Brandon Cerda cuts upfield in the NPSL Lonestar Conference Championship against Laredo Heat. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos goalkeeper Carlos Enriquez practices before the match against Laredo Heat. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos defender James Doyle scores the opening goal in the NPSL Lonestar Conference Championship against Laredo Heat. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos midfielder Brandon Cerda flicks the ball in the NPSL Lonestar Conference Championship against Laredo Heat. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos forward Trevor Amann chips the ball in the NPSL Lonestar Conference Championship against Laredo Heat. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos midfielder Brandon Cerda wins the ball in the NPSL Lonestar Conference Championship against Laredo Heat. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos forward Trevor Amann stretches out to control the ball in the NPSL Lonestar Conference Championship against Laredo Heat. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos forward Trevor Amann scores the third goal to seal the victory in the NPSL Lonestar Conference Championship match against Laredo Heat. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos defender James Doyle wins the header in the NPSL Lonestar Conference Championship against Laredo Heat. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos owner Damon Gochneaur celebrates with the trophy after winning the NPSL Lonestar Conference Championship. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)