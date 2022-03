Denton Diablos and DKSC staged a barn-burner of a game on Tuesday night in the First Round of the 2022 US Open Cup. Daniel McCullough was on hand to get us some pictures.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

The referees lead the players on the pitch before the US Open Cup match Denton Diablos and DKSC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos and DKSC shake hands before the US Open Cup match at Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium in Denton, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

The Denton Diablos huddle before the opening whistle of the US Open Cup match against DKSC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

DKSCdefender Luis Hernández (11) pokes the ball loose from Denton Diablos midfielder Brandon Cerda (14) in the US Open Cup match at Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos forward Antonio Perez (33) sends a cross into the box in the US Open Cup match against DKSC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos midfielder Brandon Cerna (14) dribbles past DKSC midfielder Steven Chavez (17) in the US Open Cup match at Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium in Denton, TX. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos forward Julio Vargos (22), marked by Paul Gorish (3), runs under a long pass in the US Open Cup match against DKSC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos midfielder Adan Garcia (6) slides to intercept the ball in the US Open Cup match against DKSC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos midfielder Adan Garcia (6) wins the header against Miles Byass (14) in the US Open Cup match against DKSC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos forward Antonio Perez (33) brings the ball down in the US Open Cup match against DKSC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos forward Antonio Perez (33) heads the ball toward goal in the US Open Cup match against DKSC while Miguel Ojeda (10) looks on. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos midfielder Carlos Flores (10) heads the ball toward goal in the US Open Cup match against DKSC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)