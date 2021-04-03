Match Photos: Dallas Cup U17 Girls Final – Solar vs FC Dallas

Dallas Cup crowned their first four champions in the inaugural Dallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay on Thursday. Daniel McCullough was on hand for 3rd Degree for the Under 17 Girls Final between Solar ECNL 04 and FC Dallas ECNL U17 and brings us some photos.
Solar won 4-0. Jaedyn Shaw had a second half brace to add to the opening goals by Zoe Calyer and Sydney Becerra.
You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo or at daniel-mccullough.com.
Enjoy the pics.
