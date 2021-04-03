Categories FCD Academy, Solar SC, Youth and Academy

Match Photos: Dallas Cup U17 Girls Final – Solar vs FC Dallas

Dallas Cup crowned their first four champions in the inaugural Dallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay on Thursday. Daniel McCullough was on hand for 3rd Degree for the Under 17 Girls Final between Solar ECNL 04 and FC Dallas ECNL U17 and brings us some photos.

Solar won 4-0. Jaedyn Shaw had a second half brace to add to the opening goals by Zoe Calyer and Sydney Becerra.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Enjoy the pics.

Solar ECNL 04G Williams and FC Dallas ECNL GU17 walk out at the Dallas Cup U17 final at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Taylor Zdrojewski (15) shields the ball from Hali Hartman (13) in the Dallas Cup U17 final between Solar ECNL 04G Williams and FC Dallas ECNL GU17. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Rachel Buckle (26) and Allyson Richardson (6) fight for possession in the Dallas Cup U17 final between Solar ECNL 04G Williams and FC Dallas ECNL GU17. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Hali Hartman (13) switches the field in the Dallas Cup U17 final between Solar ECNL 04G Williams and FC Dallas ECNL GU17. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Midfield collision in the Dallas Cup U17 final between Solar ECNL 04G Williams and FC Dallas ECNL GU17. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Caroline Castans heads the ball in the Dallas Cup U17 final between Solar ECNL 04G Williams and FC Dallas ECNL GU17. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Cameron Roller (3) shields the ball while dribbling into the box in the Dallas Cup U17 final between Solar ECNL 04G Williams and FC Dallas ECNL GU17. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Seoyoon Chang (3) stretches out to block the shot of Treasure Byars (18) in the Dallas Cup U17 final between Solar ECNL 04G Williams and FC Dallas ECNL GU17. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Jaedyn Shaw (44) cuts into the box in the Dallas Cup U17 final between Solar ECNL 04G Williams and FC Dallas ECNL GU17. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Hayden Colson (21) and Truth Byars (42) fight for the ball in the Dallas Cup U17 final between Solar ECNL 04G Williams and FC Dallas ECNL GU17. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Treasure Byars (18) dribbles toward the box in the Dallas Cup U17 final between Solar ECNL 04G Williams and FC Dallas ECNL GU17. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

