Dallas Cup crowned their first four champions in the inaugural Dallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay on Thursday. Daniel McCullough was on hand for 3rd Degree for the Under 16 Girls Final between Solar U15 ECNL and D’Feeters Kicks Soccer Club ECNL U16.

Solar won 2-0. Vivian Geesbreght and Emeri Adames scored for Solar.

You can find more of Daniel's work on Twitter @danielm_photo or at daniel-mccullough.com.



Enjoy the pics.

Emeri Adames (11) scores Solar’s second goal in the Dallas Cup U16 final against DKSC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar midfielder Audrey Bryant sends the ball up the sideline in the Dallas Cup U16 final against DKSC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Rydlii Rives (57) pokes the ball from Amalia Villarreal (44) in the Dallas Cup U16 final between DKSC and Solar U15 ECNL. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Erin Morgan (30) crosses midfield in the Dallas Cup U16 final between DKSC and Solar U15 ECNL. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Samantha Lumpkin (29) and Isabella Pasion (8) collide during the Dallas Cup U16 final between DKSC and Solar U15 ECNL. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Caelynn January (22) attempts to bring down the ball in the Dallas Cup U16 final between DKSC and Solar U15 ECNL. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Avery Chang (16) intercepts the ball in the Dallas Cup U16 final between DKSC and Solar U15 ECNL. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Alexandra Love (17) shoots on goal in the Dallas Cup U16 final between DKSC and Solar U15 ECNL. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

DKSC goalie Carmen Lopez punches the ball in the Dallas Cup U16 final against Solar U15 ECNL. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar U15 ECNL lift the trophy and celebrate after defeating DKSC 2-0 to win the Dallas Cup U16 final at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)