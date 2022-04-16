Match Photos: Dallas Cup 2022 U16 Girls Final – FC Dallas vs Solar SC

The second championship of the day was again between FC Dallas and Solar SC. Brooklyn Miller scored the winner earning Solar 06G back-to-back Dallas Cup Championships.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

Solar midfielder Alyson Guthrie (12) pokes the ball in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU16 and Solar U16G ECNL on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Morgan Brown (11) and Solar midfielder Aria Craig (24) collide in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Zeta McDannels (27) heads the ball in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU16 and Solar U16G ECNL on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar midfielder Ana Cedeno (36) and FC Dallas midfielder Zeta McDannels (27) compete for a header in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas defender Mia Gildea (13) dives in to intercept the ball in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU16 and Solar U16G ECNL on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar midfielder Audrey Bryant (10) shoots in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU16 and Solar U16G ECNL on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas defender Summer Chen (17) protects the ball in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU16 and Solar U16G ECNL on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Devin Davis (77) sends a ball toward goal in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU16 and Solar U16G ECNL on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Jaden Thomas (3) heads the ball into the box in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU16 and Solar U16G ECNL on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar goalkeeper Morgan Paley (0) slides to intercept the ball in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU16 and Solar U16G ECNL on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Amaya Dawkins (20) cuts inside the box in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU16 and Solar U16G ECNL on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Devin Davis (77) shoots in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU16 and Solar U16G ECNL on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Devin Davis (77) crosses the ball under pressure in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU16 and Solar U16G ECNL on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Zeta McDannels (27) slides to block the shot in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU16 and Solar U16G ECNL on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas defender Summer Chen (17) dribbles up the sideline in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU16 and Solar U16G ECNL on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Juliette Rayo (10) dribbles through pressure in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU16 and Solar U16G ECNL on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Amaya Dawkins (20) dribbles toward goal in the Dallas Cup U16 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU16 and Solar U16G ECNL on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)