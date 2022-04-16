Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Solar SC, Youth and Academy

Match Photos: Dallas Cup 2022 U15 Girls Final – FC Dallas vs Solar SC

The first Dallas Cup 2022 Championship on Friday was between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar 07G ECNL. FC Dallas lifted the Boot and Ball after the 3-0 win on a Holly Storer hat trick. Daniel McCullough was on hand to get some pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

We could also use some help identifying Solar’s #44. We couldn’t find her on the rosters we have.

20220415_dallascup_49195
FC Dallas midfielder Holly Storer (6) shoots in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_49217
FC Dallas midfielder Holly Storer (6) scores her second goal in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_49223
FC Dallas midfielder Holly Storer (6) celebrates her goal in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_49284
FC Dallas midfielder Holly Storer (6) heads the ball in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_49287
FC Dallas midfielder Isabella Martinez (8) dribbles past the defender in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_49327
FC Dallas midfielder Isabella Martinez (8) shoots in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_49344
FC Dallas midfielder Nadia Ortiz (13) and Solar midfielder Katie Nguyen (22) compete for the ball in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_49351
FC Dallas midfielder Holly Storer (6) heads the ball just outside of the box in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_49415
Solar midfielder Katie Nguyen (22) blocks the pass of FC Dallas midfielder Nadia Ortiz (13) in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_49453
FC Dallas defender Landrie Ralph (25) heads the ball in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_49494
FC Dallas goalkeeper Aviana Gutierrez (1) scoops up the ball in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_49562
Solar midfielder (44) stretches out to maintain possession in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_49569
Solar midfielder (44) dribbles toward goal in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_49639
FC Dallas defender Natalie Hernandez (28) slides to prevent the cross from Solar midfielder (44) in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_48319
FC Dallas midfielder Holly Storer (6) controls a pass in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_48367
FC Dallas midfielder Charli Harris (23) flicks the ball to a teammate in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_48500
FC Dallas forward Ahnali Quinn (9) in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_48655
Solar SC midfielder Sealey Strawn (20) shoots in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_49140
FC Dallas midfielder Holly Storer (6) scores the opening goal in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_49145
FC Dallas midfielder Holly Storer (6) celebrates with her teammates in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220415_dallascup_49696
FC Dallas ECNL GU15 lift the trophy after defeating Solar ECNL 07G in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

