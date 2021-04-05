Match Photos: Dallas Cup 2021 U18 Final – Future Monarchs vs FC Dallas 03 Premier

Sunday was the final day of Dallas Cup 2021 with the crowning of the final four champions. The U18 final featured a battle between the hometown FC Dallas Premier 03 side and Future Monarchs from Maryland. Daniel McCullough was on hand for 3rd Degree and brings us some photos.

Future Monarchs won the game 2-1. Adeteye Gbadehan and Sterling Harris II scored for Future Monarchs. Diego Pepi – younger brother of Ricardo – scored the late consolation goal for FC Dallas 03 Premier.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Enjoy the pics.

Jahvar Stephenson (19) pokes the ball loose from Jalen Belong (21) in the Dallas Cup U18 final between Future Monarchs and FC Dallas 03 Premier. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jon Olivarez (7) brings a long ball down in the Dallas Cup U18 final between Future Monarchs and FC Dallas 03 Premier. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Future Monarchs’ bench celebrates their first goal near the end of the first half of the Dallas Cup U15 final against FC Dallas 03 Premier. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Joel Perez (66) leaps for the ball in the Dallas Cup U18 final between Future Monarchs and FC Dallas 03 Premier. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Brock McCurry (26) heads the ball toward goal in the Dallas Cup U18 final between Future Monarchs and FC Dallas 03 Premier. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jon Olivarez (7) dribbles across the box before having his shot blocked in the Dallas Cup U18 final between Future Monarchs and FC Dallas 03 Premier. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Taylor Davis (27) slips while taking a shot in the Dallas Cup U18 final between Future Monarchs and FC Dallas 03 Premier. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Diego Pepi (10) scores a goal in the Dallas Cup U18 final between Future Monarchs and FC Dallas 03 Premier. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jahvar Stephenson (19) intercepts a long ball in the Dallas Cup U18 final between Future Monarchs and FC Dallas 03 Premier. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

William Heidman (29) heads the ball in the Dallas Cup U18 final between Future Monarchs and FC Dallas 03 Premier. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)