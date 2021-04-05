Match Photos: Dallas Cup 2021 U18 Final – Future Monarchs vs FC Dallas 03 Premier

Sunday was the final day of Dallas Cup 2021 with the crowning of the final four champions. The U18 final featured a battle between the hometown FC Dallas Premier 03 side and Future Monarchs from Maryland. Daniel McCullough was on hand for 3rd Degree and brings us some photos.
Future Monarchs won the game 2-1. Adeteye Gbadehan and Sterling Harris II scored for Future Monarchs. Diego Pepi – younger brother of Ricardo – scored the late consolation goal for FC Dallas 03 Premier.
You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.