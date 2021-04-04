Match Photos: Dallas Cup 2021 U15 Final – San Diego Surf vs FC Dallas

Saturday saw the Dallas Cup crown four more champions, this time on the boys’ side. Among the Saturday games was the U15 final between the hometown FC Dallas U15 Academy and San Diego Surf. Daniel McCullough was on hand for 3rd Degree and brings us some photos.

FC Dallas won 4-0. Kristian Kelley was the hero on the day with the Championship hat trick. Miguel Padilla had the 4th goal for FCD.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Enjoy the pics.

SD Surf goalie Duran Ferree (00) wraps up the ball denying Nayrobi Vargas (19) in the Dallas Cup U15 final at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Kristian Kelley (11) cuts inside in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Marcus Lightbourne Jr (3) blocks the shot of Matthew Corcoran (8) in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Miguel Padilla (12) scores in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Miguel Padilla (12) and Nayrobi Vargas (19) celebrate after Padilla's goal in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006.

Gabriel “Toro” Brandon (5) passes upfield in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Matthew Corcoran (8) shoots on goal in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Nayrobi Vargas (19) dribbles through the midfield in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jared Salazar (10) splits two defenders in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Isaac Nascimento (17) brings the ball down in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)