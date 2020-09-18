Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Match photos: Colorado Rapids at FC Dallas – Sept 16, 2020

Matt Visinsky is back again with the match photos from the FC Dallas 4-1 win over the Rapids. You can find more of his work from this game here.

Enjoy.

  • Santi FCD v Colorado 9-16-20 313-2
    Santiago Mosquera celebrates his goal against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • Ricaurte FCD v Colorado 9-16-20 060
    Andres Ricaurte looks up-field against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • Tessmann FCD v Colorado 9-16-20 206
    Tanner Tessman bulls past a defender against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • Barrios FCD v Colorado 9-16-20 159
    Michael Barrios attempts to split defenders against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • Reto FCD v Colorado 9-16-20 251
    Reto Ziegler heads the ball clear against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • Jara FCD v Colorado 9-16-20 100
    Franco Jara’s attempted bicycle kick hits Drew Moor in the head during the FCD game against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • Hedges FCD v Colorado 9-16-20 089
    Matt Hedges cuts back against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • Reynolds FCD v Colorado 9-16-20 030
    Bryan Renolds blows past his defender against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • Servania FCD v Colorado 9-16-20 274
    Brandon Servania maneuvers through midfield against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

