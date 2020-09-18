Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer Match photos: Colorado Rapids at FC Dallas – Sept 16, 2020 by Buzz CarrickSeptember 17, 2020September 17, 2020Leave a Comment on Match photos: Colorado Rapids at FC Dallas – Sept 16, 2020 Matt Visinsky is back again with the match photos from the FC Dallas 4-1 win over the Rapids. You can find more of his work from this game here. Enjoy. Santiago Mosquera celebrates his goal against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Andres Ricaurte looks up-field against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Tanner Tessman bulls past a defender against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Michael Barrios attempts to split defenders against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Reto Ziegler heads the ball clear against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Franco Jara’s attempted bicycle kick hits Drew Moor in the head during the FCD game against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Matt Hedges cuts back against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Bryan Renolds blows past his defender against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)Brandon Servania maneuvers through midfield against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading... Andres RicaurteBrandon ServaniaBryan ReynoldsColorado RapidsDrew MoorFranco JaraMatt HedgesMichael BarriosReto ZieglerSantiago MosqueraTanner Tessmann