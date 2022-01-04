Marco Ferruzzi named FCD’s Director of Methodology

Marco Ferruzzi, one of the longest-serving coaches in FC Dallas history, was today named the club’s first-ever Director of Methodology. Our own Dan Crooke originally reported Ferruzzi’s new title a month ago.

According to FC Dallas, Ferruzzi will be responsible for establishing a development program throughout the organization – Youth, Academy, North Texas, and first team – and he will oversee staff training and education philosophies for coaches throughout the organization.

“I’m dedicated to helping improve an already great club that has been my home and professional family for 18 years,” said Ferruzzi. “My aim is to help produce the quality of players and coaching throughout our entire club and development model. That is something that we have been known for around the world and what we anticipate for our future.”

FC Dallas says Ferruzzi has been Director of Soccer Operations since 2018. He assumed the interim head coaching role following the departure of Luchi Gonzalez. He was previously named interim head coach following the firing of Steve Morrow.

Ferruzzi – who holds a USSF A license – first joined FC Dallas as an assistant coach in 2004 prior to the 2005 season and remained on the coaching staff through 2019. He has served as a reserve team, pre-academy, and premier team coach at the FC Dallas youth level. In 2012, Ferruzzi coached the FC Dallas Reserves.

Marco Ferruzzi.