Major League Soccer Announces 2021 schedule including FC Dallas

Major League Soccer dropped the league’s complete schedule today including FC Dallas game. FCD starts the season April 17th vs the Rapids and ends it on the road against San Jose on November 7th.

With Austin FC joining MLS in 2021, there will be 27 teams in the league with 13 teams in the Western Conference and 14 teams in the Eastern Conference. Austin FC will join the Western Conference, while Nashville SC will stay in the Eastern Conference in 2021.

Schedule Notes

FCD plays eight regionally focused conference opponents three times and four remaining conference opponents twice.

Only two games against the Eastern Conference neither against the Chicago Fire. New England Revolution and New York City FC are the two East teams. So pending a US Open Cup meeting of a playoff bout, there will be no Brimstone Cup this year.

Three matches in June due to the FIFA international window.

FC Dallas hosts its annual Independence Day match and fireworks show on Sunday, July 4 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Heineken Rivalry Week against Houston Dynamo FC on August 21 at BBVA Stadium *AND* against Austin FC on August 29th at Q2 Stadium in Austin.

National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend match against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, October 2 at 7 PM CT. Willie Nelson will perform postgame.

FC Dallas will have a break during the October FIFA international window.

21 Saturday matches, four on Sunday, and nine-weekday games.

Complete FC Dallas Schedule

Date Opponent Venue Time (CT) Broadcast Saturday, Apr 17 Colorado Rapids Toyota Stadium 7:00PM Saturday, Apr 24 (UNIV) San Jose Earthquakes Earthquakes Stadium 2:30PM Univision Saturday, May 1 Portland Timbers Toyota Stadium 7:00PM Saturday, May 8 (UNIV) Houston Dynamo FC Toyota Stadium 2:30PM Univision Saturday, May 15 Minnesota United FC Allianz Field 7:00PM Saturday, May 22 Real Salt Lake Toyota Stadium 7:00PM Saturday, May 29 Colorado Rapids Dick’s Sporting Goods Park 8:00PM Saturday, Jun 19 Minnesota United FC Toyota Stadium 7:30PM Wednesday, Jun 23 LAFC Banc of California Stadium 9:30PM Sunday, Jun 27 New England Revolution Toyota Stadium 7:30PM Sunday, Jul 4 Vancouver Whitecaps Toyota Stadium 7:30PM Wednesday, Jul 7 LA Galaxy Dignity Health Sports Park 9:30PM Saturday, Jul 17 Portland Providence Park 9:30PM Wednesday, Jul 21 Colorado Dick’s Sporting Goods Park 8:00PM Saturday, Jul 24 LA Galaxy Toyota Stadium 7:30PM Saturday, Jul 31 Sporting Kansas City Children’s Mercy Park 7:30PM Wednesday, Aug 4 Seattle Sounders Lumen Field 9:00PM Saturday, Aug 7 Austin FC Toyota Stadium 7:30PM Saturday, Aug 14 Sporting Kansas City Toyota Stadium 7:30PM Wednesday, Aug 18 Seattle Sounders Toyota Stadium 7:30PM Saturday, Aug 21 Houston Dynamo FC BBVA Stadium 7:30PM Sunday, Aug 29 (FS1) Austin FC Q2 Stadium 7:00PM Saturday, Sep 4 (UniMás) Real Salt Lake Rio Tinto Stadium 7:00PM UniMas Saturday, Sep 11 San Jose Toyota Stadium 7:30PM Tuesday, Sep 14 New York City FC Yankee Stadium 6:30PM Saturday, Sep 18 Houston Dynamo FC BBVA Stadium 7:30PM Saturday, Sep 25 Vancouver Whitecaps TBD 9:00PM Wednesday, Sep 29 Sporting Kansas City Toyota Stadium 7:00PM FS1 Saturday, Oct 2 Minnesota United FC Toyota Stadium 7:00PM Wednesday, Oct 20 LAFC Toyota Stadium 7:00PM Saturday, Oct 23 (UNIV) LA Galaxy Dignity Health Sports Park 2:30PM Univision Wednesday, Oct 27 Real Salt Lake Toyota Stadium 7:00PM Saturday, Oct 30 Austin FC Toyota Stadium 7:00PM Sunday, Nov 7 San Jose Earthquakes Earthquakes Stadium 5:00PM

Decision Day – November 7

All teams to face intra-conference opponents

Games from each conference will kickoff simultaneously in back-to-back broadcast windows

Kickoff times and broadcast details will be announced at a later date

Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

At the end of the regular season, the top seven teams from each conference will qualify for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, set to begin on November 19. More information about postseason schedule will be announced at a later date

MLS Cup

Major League Soccer’s championship match will be played on Dec. 11 at 3 pm ET and air live on ABC, UniMás, TSN and TVA Sports.