Major League Soccer Announces 2021 schedule including FC Dallas

Major League Soccer dropped the league’s complete schedule today including FC Dallas game. FCD starts the season April 17th vs the Rapids and ends it on the road against San Jose on November 7th.

With Austin FC joining MLS in 2021, there will be 27 teams in the league with 13 teams in the Western Conference and 14 teams in the Eastern Conference. Austin FC will join the Western Conference, while Nashville SC will stay in the Eastern Conference in 2021. 

Schedule Notes

  • FCD plays eight regionally focused conference opponents three times and four remaining conference opponents twice.
  • Only two games against the Eastern Conference neither against the Chicago Fire. New England Revolution and New York City FC are the two East teams. So pending a US Open Cup meeting of a playoff bout, there will be no Brimstone Cup this year.
  • Three matches in June due to the FIFA international window.
  • FC Dallas hosts its annual Independence Day match and fireworks show on Sunday, July 4 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
  • Heineken Rivalry Week against Houston Dynamo FC on August 21 at BBVA Stadium *AND* against Austin FC on August 29th at Q2 Stadium in Austin.
  • National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend match against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, October 2 at 7 PM CT. Willie Nelson will perform postgame.
  • FC Dallas will have a break during the October FIFA international window.
  • 21 Saturday matches, four on Sunday, and nine-weekday games.

Complete FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentVenueTime (CT)Broadcast
Saturday, Apr 17Colorado RapidsToyota Stadium7:00PM
Saturday, Apr 24 (UNIV)San Jose EarthquakesEarthquakes Stadium2:30PMUnivision
Saturday, May 1Portland TimbersToyota Stadium7:00PM
Saturday, May 8 (UNIV)Houston Dynamo FCToyota Stadium2:30PMUnivision
Saturday, May 15Minnesota United FCAllianz Field7:00PM
Saturday, May 22Real Salt LakeToyota Stadium7:00PM
Saturday, May 29Colorado RapidsDick’s Sporting Goods Park8:00PM
Saturday, Jun 19Minnesota United FCToyota Stadium7:30PM
Wednesday, Jun 23LAFCBanc of California Stadium9:30PM
Sunday, Jun 27New England RevolutionToyota Stadium7:30PM
Sunday, Jul 4Vancouver WhitecapsToyota Stadium7:30PM
Wednesday, Jul 7LA GalaxyDignity Health Sports Park9:30PM
Saturday, Jul 17PortlandProvidence Park9:30PM
Wednesday, Jul 21ColoradoDick’s Sporting Goods Park8:00PM
Saturday, Jul 24LA GalaxyToyota Stadium7:30PM
Saturday, Jul 31Sporting Kansas CityChildren’s Mercy Park7:30PM
Wednesday, Aug 4Seattle SoundersLumen Field9:00PM
Saturday, Aug 7Austin FCToyota Stadium7:30PM
Saturday, Aug 14Sporting Kansas CityToyota Stadium7:30PM
Wednesday, Aug 18Seattle SoundersToyota Stadium7:30PM
Saturday, Aug 21Houston Dynamo FCBBVA Stadium7:30PM
Sunday, Aug 29 (FS1)Austin FCQ2 Stadium7:00PM
Saturday, Sep 4 (UniMás)Real Salt LakeRio Tinto Stadium7:00PMUniMas
Saturday, Sep 11San JoseToyota Stadium7:30PM
Tuesday, Sep 14New York City FCYankee Stadium6:30PM
Saturday, Sep 18Houston Dynamo FCBBVA Stadium7:30PM
Saturday, Sep 25Vancouver WhitecapsTBD9:00PM
Wednesday, Sep 29Sporting Kansas CityToyota Stadium7:00PMFS1
Saturday, Oct 2Minnesota United FCToyota Stadium7:00PM
Wednesday, Oct 20LAFCToyota Stadium7:00PM
Saturday, Oct 23 (UNIV)LA GalaxyDignity Health Sports Park2:30PMUnivision
Wednesday, Oct 27Real Salt LakeToyota Stadium7:00PM
Saturday, Oct 30Austin FCToyota Stadium7:00PM
Sunday, Nov 7San Jose EarthquakesEarthquakes Stadium5:00PM

Decision Day – November 7

  • All teams to face intra-conference opponents
  • Games from each conference will kickoff simultaneously in back-to-back broadcast windows
  • Kickoff times and broadcast details will be announced at a later date

Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

  • At the end of the regular season, the top seven teams from each conference will qualify for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, set to begin on November 19. More information about postseason schedule will be announced at a later date

MLS Cup

  • Major League Soccer’s championship match will be played on Dec. 11 at 3 pm ET and air live on ABC, UniMás, TSN and TVA Sports.

