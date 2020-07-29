Lone Star Republic advances to Central Plains Championship in NISA Independent Cup

Lone Star Republic completed the sweep of Mansfield Revolution SC on Sunday, topping the group’s table and advancing to face Gaffa FC of Jackson, Miss, in the NISA Independent Cup.

Lone Star Republic, coached by former FC Dallas defender Zach Loyd, demolished their local opponents 6-0 in the first leg last Friday, scoring twice in the first half and exploding late in the game, with Fuad Faki scoring twice in the final fifteen minutes.

Taka Wyatt opened the scoring in the second leg, scoring in the 23rd minute to give LSR another lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Mansfield managed to hold them back for another 50 minutes, before conceding twice in 10 minutes. Mansfield got their only goal of the series thanks to a late, and confusing, penalty kick that actually went through a hole in the net.

They advance to take on Gaffa FC, from the Gulf Coast Premier League, who swept Louisiana Krewe FC on a 4-1 aggregate.

Dates and times for the competition’s knockout rounds are TBA, primarily pending the completion of the rescheduled Mid-Atlantic Division tournament.

Lone Star Republic.