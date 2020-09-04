Lamar Batista departs North Texas SC

North Texas SC announced on Friday that the club and defender Lamar Batista have agreed to mutually terminate the player’s contract. Batista was on the bench for North Texas SC at Orlando City B last night but didn’t get into the game.

Primarily a left back or left center back, Batista wasn’t getting action wide left as the club continues to experiment with Derek Waldeck’s conversion. Batista had been starting fairly frequently at left center back but that was increasingly rare since the return from Captain Brecc Evans from loan.

The Waco native was on a one year contract after playing for LAFC last year. He made 3 starts and played in 5 goals total for NTXSC.

Batista was named to USL League One’s Team of the Week for his performance in his club debut against Forward Madison FC on July 25.

I would expect to see Batista quickly land with another team.

Lamar Batista. (Courtesy LAFC)