La Lupa flips the script, Reynolds signs contract with AS Roma

According to our source familiar with the negotiations, Bryan Reynolds has today put pen to paper and signed a contract to play for AS Roma. Details of the contract or transfer from FC Dallas to Roma were not disclosed.
Given the dramatic swings in this transfer saga, it’s advisable that nothing should be taken as complete and total finalization of Reynolds’ transfer until it’s official.
Juventus, the long time leader for Reynolds – after he agreed to personal terms back in December – appear to have lost out as the 6-month loan plan involving Benevento wasn’t accepted by FC Dallas reportedly due to the timeline of payment delivery. Monetary delivery issues with the previous loan Juventus partners explored talks with, Cagliari, is what held up the original transfer back in December after the Reynolds first agreed to personal terms with the Old Lady.
Roma is owned by American billionaire Dan Friedkin who is also the owner of Gulf States Toyota Distributors, the Toyota that sponsors FC Dallas and Toyota Stadium. That prior relationship between Friedkin and the Hunts has likely been a factor in this Reynolds transfer process.
At one point in late December, Roma appeared to be out of the running; but since the arrival of new Sporting Director Tiago Pinto, the Italian Capital club has renewed their attempts to land the 19-year-old Dallas right back.
The latest personal terms offer from AS Roma appears to have been enough to get Reynolds to change his mind and he’s today signed a contract with Roma.
Our source says Reynolds will travel to Rome for a physical at a later date.
I don’t completely understand how these transfers work, I’m assuming he will not play at all for FCD this upcoming season? I believe you mentioned on a podcast there’s a chance he could have played for a few months on loan prior to heading out.
Either he will be sold (Which is like a trade where FCD gets only money in return)
Or… He will be loaned to Roma with a sale in 6 months written into the loan.
Now that it’s Roma… he’s going to be going there and not return as they can take him now.
When it was looking like it was Juve, a sale to them with a loan back to FCD for 6 months was a (distant) possibility. They were trying loans to Caliari and Benevento first.
Because Juve needed to stash him somewhere for 6 months.
I feel like although Juventus is a better club Roma is better fit for him. He has a better chance of breaking through there at the moment than Juve.
Gianluca Petrachi was sacked by Roma last season… the new GM that just arrived is Tiago Pinto
Thanks.