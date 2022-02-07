Kenny Cooper hired as FC Dallas Club Ambassador

Former FC Dallas striker Kenny Cooper Jr. – second all-time in FC Dallas goal history with 46 – has been hired as the club’s “first” official FC Dallas Ambassador.

According to FC Dallas, Cooper will “work with multiple departments throughout the organization to represent FC Dallas and help build the best soccer community in Texas. This includes broadcasting and media work, community relations appearances and outreach as well as a host of other responsibilities.”

While technically this is a new job and title in the organization, this is the same function that Bobby Rhine filled as the Manager of Community Development and TV broadcaster prior to his death.

“I am so passionate about FC Dallas and what it’s building both on and off the pitch,” said Cooper. “North Texas is my home. I grew up here and am thrilled to help grow the beautiful game by working with FC Dallas to share the great stories and initiatives this club is doing.”

The FC Dallas press conference to announce the signing of Kenny Cooper Jr in 2006. Left to right: Lamar Hunt, Kenny Cooper, Michael Hitchcock, and Dan Hunt. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

“It is a tremendous honor to be named FC Dallas Ambassador and to be a part of the FCD family,” said Cooper. “I love this club and am passionate about what it is building on and off the pitch in my hometown. I’m excited to connect and engage with our community and great fans. I look forward to creating new memories with them as we support our team.”

Cooper graduated from Jesuit and signed with Manchester United in 2003. His first stint with Dallas was from 2006 to 2009. He re-signed with the club during the 2013 season.

While with FCD, Cooper earned MLS All-Star honors in 2008. Cooper also played for MLS’ Portland Timbers, New York Red Bulls, Seattle Sounders, and CF Montréal with 75 goals in MLS play. With the U.S. men’s national team, he earned 10 caps and scored four goals.

“There are so many legends of the game in Dallas who have had a big impact in my life and our soccer community,” continued Cooper. “I’m eager to follow the great example of people like my father, Kenny Sr., and former teammate Bobby Rhine, to help grow the game in DFW. I’d like to thank Dan, Clark, and the Hunt family for all they have done for the game and for the opportunities I have had with FC Dallas. I’m eager and committed to help build upon the amazing legacy of Lamar Hunt.”

3rd Degree’s Take

Terrific hire and we love seeing the club re-create Bobby Rhine’s role in a new position. They have desperately needed this kind of community activist on their behalf. The gregarious and likable Cooper is also a good fit. Having former players involved in the club is a great step.

