Sources: Justin Che loaned to Bayern Munich

Over the last few weeks, there have been six FC Dallas Homegrowns training at Bayern Munich, now one of those players – Justin Che – is going to be staying with the German giants on loan for the remainder of the Bundesliga season.

While nothing is official – and you never know with these moves until they are – We first started getting chatter on the Che loan on the morning of February 2nd and had two solid confirmations within the next 30 minutes.

Hearing a Justin Che loan to Bayern with a buy option is a "done deal" from multiple people in the last 30 minutes.



Confidence is very high on this one.



That German passport coming in handy. — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) February 2, 2021

The loan has also been reported by Tom Bogert and confirmed by Sam Stejskal.

On paper, the loan is through June with an option to buy. But given how Bayern proceeded with Chris Richards, who started out on a short term loan, the chances Che doesn’t come back are high.

Given that he is just 17 – he turns 18 in November – Che will probably start with the Bayern U19s.

Che possess a German passport which facilitates his play in the Bundesliga.