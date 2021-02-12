Justin Che loan to Bayern Munich now official

The loan move we first reported over a week ago is now official, as Justin Che’s move to Bayern Munich has now been announced. The language of the move technically says Che is on loan to FC Bayern Munich II but our info is he will start his time there with the U19s.

While our sources said there is a buy option in the loan, other reports have said there is not.

According to FC Dallas, Che joined the FCD Academy in 2009. Che is the seventh youngest player to sign with FC Dallas at 16 years and 319 days old.

After Chris Richards, Che is the second FC Dallas Homegrown to join FC Bayern on loan since the Elite Player Development partnership was formed three years ago.

Full Name: Justin Che

Position: Defender

DOB: November 18, 2003 (17)

Hometown: Frisco, Texas

Birthplace: Richardson, Texas

Height: 6-1

Weight: 165

Nationality: United States

The good news keeps coming!



American Justin Che joins FC Bayern from @FCDallas on loan. Welcome to the family, Justin! 🇺🇸@FCBjuniorteam #MiaSanFamily — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) February 12, 2021