Jesus Ferreira named MLS Player of the Week

The fastest hat-trick in FC Dallas franchise history, plus an assist on the 4th goal, against the Portland Timbers, has earned Jesus Ferreira the MLS Player of the Week award. Ferreira scored in the 26th, 30th, and 36th minutes against the Timbers.

The goals and assist total of 4 ties the club record jointly held by Dante Washington, Jason Kreis (3 times), Bobby Rhine, and Jeff Cunningham (2 times). Jeff Cunningham retains the only 4 goal game in club history during the 2009 season against Kansas City.

Ferreira is only the third FC Dallas hat-trick scorer to add an assist. The other two are Jason Kries in 1999 against Kansas City and Bobby Rhine in 2002 against Colorado.

As tweeted by Mark Followill, here’s the updated list of hat-tricks in club history.

Dante Washington (’97)

Jason Kreis (’99)

Bobby Rhine (’02)

Jeff Cunningham (4 goals) (’09)

Tesho Akindele (’14)

Roland Lamah (’17)

Michael Barrios (’18)

Santiago Mosquera (’20)

Ricardo Pepi (’21)

Jesus Ferreira (’22)

MLS Team of the Week

Ferreira was also named to the MLS Team of the Week.

Jesus Ferreira is named to the MLS Team of the Week for week four of the 2022 season. (Courtesy MLS)

MLS Goal of the Week

Ferreira was also a candidate for MLS Goal of the Week. He’s not likely to win because an Atlanta United player is nominated.

🤠🤠🤠@Jesusfcd27 is in form heading into World Cup Qualifying. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/M3nDu3zAJs — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 21, 2022