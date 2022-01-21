Jesus Ferreira called into USMNT for qualifiers

US Men’s National Team Head Coach Gregg Berhalter has called up 28 players for a camp in Columbus, Ohio, in preparation for three Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers in late January and early February. FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira has been named into the squad.

The USMNT will face El Salvador on January 27th at Lower.com Field in Columbus (7 p.m. ET; ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN), Canada in Hamilton, Ontario, on January 30th (3 p.m. ET; Paramount+, Telemundo, Universo), and Honduras on February 2nd at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn (7:30 p.m. ET; FS1, Univision, TUDN).

The game-day roster for World Cup Qualifiers may only include 23 players.

Also of potential interest to FC Dallas fans is the selection of Academy products Reggie Cannon, Chris Richards, Kellyn Acosta, Weston McKennie, and Ricardo Pepi. Possible future Dallas player Paul Arriola – the subject of an agreement in principle for a trade from DC United – was also selected.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COUNTRY; CAPS/GOALS)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 26/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 13/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 22/1), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 15/2), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United; 1/0), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 8/0), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/GER; 6/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 19/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 15/3), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 71/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 23/2)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 45/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 22/1), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 4/0), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution; 33/8), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 28/8), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 11/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 30/0)

FORWARDS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 15/5), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 42/8), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 5/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 40/10), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg/GER; 7/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 42/17), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 18/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 66/14)

CONCACAF Qualification standings as of January 21, 2022. (Courtesy US Soccer)