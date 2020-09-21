Jara and Mosquera named to MLS Team of the Week for Week 12

FC Dallas forwards Franco Jara and Santiago Mosquera were both named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 12 of the 2020 MLS Season.

Mosquera scored a hat trick against Colorado Rapids on Wednesday in the 4-1 FC Dallas win and was replaced Bressan in the triple-sub defensive formation shift in the 83rd/84th minute. Things didn’t go quite as well on Saturday at Sporting KC when the winger was lifted in the 56th minute of the 3-2 Dallas win.

Jara continued his explosive scoring with three goals this week with one against Colorado and two against Sporting. He’s now up to five goals in the last five games without any PKs and has become FCD’s leading scorer.

Jara was subbed out against Sporting for a defensive replacement in the 73rd minute and was replaced by Ricardo Pepi in the same 83rd/84th minute triple sub as Mosquera against the Rapids.

Franco Jara’s attempted bicycle kick hits Drew Moor in the head during the FCD game against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)