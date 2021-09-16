Jader Obrian named to MLS Team of the Week for week 25

It’s another midweek Team of the Week from MLS and the brace scoring Jader Obrian was named to the team for his double goal performance against NYCFC.
This was Obrian’s first Team of the Week since joining MLS.
