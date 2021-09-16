Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Jader Obrian named to MLS Team of the Week for week 25

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Jader Obrian named to MLS Team of the Week for week 25

It’s another midweek Team of the Week from MLS and the brace scoring Jader Obrian was named to the team for his double goal performance against NYCFC.

This was Obrian’s first Team of the Week since joining MLS.

MLS Team of the Week for week 25 of the 2021 MLS season. (Courtesy MLS)

