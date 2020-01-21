Jacori Hayes traded to Minnesota United

FC Dallas has this morning traded Jacori Hayes to Minnesota United. The deal sees FC Dallas pick up the Loons’ third round selection for the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, although this could become a second round pick should Hayes hit certain performance targets. Dallas could also land $100,000 of Targeted Allocation Money based on performance targets.

Hayes was present at the team’s opening practice yesterday morning although he didn’t train. The 24-year-old has been a victim of the continued rise of FC Dallas’ Homegrowns. Brandon Servania, Edwin Cerrillo, Paxton Pomykal, and Thomas Roberts have pushed ahead in Luchi Gonzalez’s plans at the defensive and traditional midfield spots, while the team has also signed Bryan Acosta and more recently Thiago Santos.

The only one of seven draftees to make it out of 2017 with the team, Hayes has been a reliable player when used, but his further development hinges on playing time. He’s too good for USL League One, and would only harm the progress of someone like Imanol Almaguer by playing for North Texas SC.

Minnesota United are short of midfield depth and regularly rotate their middle three in a similar shape to that of FC Dallas. Former Seattle defensive mid Ozzie Alonso is now 34, with Designated Player Jan Gregus and Finland international Robin Lod providing the main competition for the two defensive/central midfield roles. Lod will likely be missing during the summer for Euro2020 while Gregus is a regular with a Slovakia side who still hopes to qualify for the tournament.

The upcoming collective bargaining agreement negotiations will likely have had an effect on the deal. There is only conditional Targeted Allocation Money. There is a possibility that TAM ceases to exist when the new CBA goes into effect at the start of the season in which case FC Dallas would not want to trade a player for nothing. In the draft pick, Dallas does obtain a tradeable asset if not used.

Hayes was selected 18th overall in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft and made 42 appearances for FC Dallas in all competitions. His lone goal for the team came as the game winner away to the New England Revolution in 2018.