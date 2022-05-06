Categories Irving FC, NPSL

Irving FC ready for season two of the NPSL

by Buzz Carrick

2021 was the inaugural season for Irving FC who joined the league after taking part in the locally based Roja League. After finishing 5th in the Lone Star Conference, one place out of the playoffs, the Gallos now look forward to season two under Coach Ben Clarvis and Assistant Coach Janos Fazekas.

“The goal is to improve and get better every year,” said Coach Clarvis. “We missed the playoffs by 1 point last year so the first goal is to get into the playoffs this time. And then anything can happen.”

Irving FC opens the season on the road this Saturday at Denton Diablos. 7:30 pm kickoff at UNT Soccer Stadium.

Head Coach Ben Clarvis

Coach Clarvis is an assistant coach at Austin College and the academy director at the AYSES soccer club in McKinney. A former Denton Diablos assistant and FC Cleburn Head Coach (PDL) he has a FA Level 2 back and USSF C license.

Clarvis played collegiately at Midwestern State and it’s no surprise the Gallos roster leans heavily in that direction. “When I played at Midwestern it was under Coach [Michael] Meachum, who was an assistant at the time, and I played with both his assistants now. So that connection definitely helps. But we also get players from all the strong programs in the area.”

Venue

Irving FC will be playing at the Joy and Ralph Ellis Stadium in Irving. It’s at 600 E Sixth St.

Irving FC Roster

NamePosCollegeHometownNotes
Tristian AdamsCB/DMMidwestern StateMansfield, TX2nd season with IFC
Rodrigo ArtigaGKRichland CollegeSan Salvador, El Salvador
Thierry AssamoiLBUT TylerAbidjan, Cote D’Ivoire
Ethan CarbajalWDallas BaptistIrving, TX
Nathan CliffordLBMidwestern StateDerry, Ireland
Joe ConwayFClayton StateNewcastle, England2nd season with IFC
Daniel EscorciaF/MIndependiente Santa Fe
Tomasso FavroWTiffin ULombardy, ItalyItalian
Payton FranklinDDallas BaptistGreenville, TX
Chris FuentesMRichland CollegeFrisco, TXFC Dallas Academy Alum.
Yahir GallardoCMRichland CollegeDallas, TX
Juan GalindoCB/DMMidwestern StateLeon, Mexico
Malik Henry-ScottFTulsaPlano, TXFC Dallas Academy Alum. Brother of Tarik Scott.
Robbie JenkinsonCB/6North Greenville UManchester, England2nd season with IFC.
Bernabe LopezDIncarnate WordFort Worth, TX
Brandon Martinez-TrellesF/MMidwestern StateHouston, TX
Felipe MedinaF/MOral RobertsArlington, TX2020 Dallas Morning News Offensive Player of the Year
Enzo NogueFRichland College
Ethan OrozcoCMNewberry CollegeMcKinney, TX2nd season with IFC
Luis PachecoMMidwestern StateDallas, TX2nd season with IFC. FC Dallas Academy Alum.
Colby PartonRBMidwestern StateEuless, TX2nd season with IFC. Robert Grays Teammate of the Year at MSU.
Esteban RamirezLBSouthern Nazarene UFarmers Branch, TX
Juanito RamirezMMidwestern StateWinnsboro, TX2nd season with IFC
Jackson ReddingMMidwestern StateWichita Falls, Texas
Eric RomeroCMSouthern Nazarene UDallas, TXSNU Male Athlete of the Year. FC Dallas Academy Alum.
Nathan ToledoCB/DMMidwestern StateDallas, TXFC Dallas Academy Alum.
Cody WannGKEastern New MexicoMidlothian, TX2nd season with IFC
Takayoshi WyattF/MTulsaDallas, TexasRichland College transfer.

Media and Sponsors

If you really want to follow Irving FC, check out GallosTV.

IFC also has a new multi-year partnership with Eddie’s Garage, a Texas-based restoration and custom auto company.

Irving FC also has its own merchandise and soccer store. 124 S. Main St. in Irving.

