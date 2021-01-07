Important Dates MLS 2021 Season

The 2021 MLS season is right around the corner, maybe, and there are some important dates happening within a couple of weeks.

First, and this is important, MLS has implemented the “force majeure” clause after losing $1 billion. That means the CBA is back in negotiations between MLS and the MLSPA.

MLS made the first move by offering to extend the current CBA for two years. This thing could get messy and delay the season.

Plus, Covid.

So honestly, every date in this thing is “tentative.” All these dates should be taken with a big helping of wait and see.

2021 MLS Calendar

January 9-24: USMNT & US23 January Camp

Bradenton, Fla. Tanner Tessmann, Bryan Reynolds, and Jesus Ferreira are called in.

January 7-29: FCD Homegrowns Train at Bayern

Edwin Cerrillo, Justin Che, Ricardo Pepi, Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, and Brandon Servania all travel to train with the German giants for two weeks.

January 21: MLS SuperDraft – 2 pm ET

FC Dallas has five picks.

Mid-to-late January: MLS preseason begins.

Or at the very least one month prior to MLS Regular Season.

February/March: Concacaf Champions League begins

Not FC Dallas.

Early March: MLS Regular Season begins

In theory.

March TBD: Concacaf Olympic Qualifying

In Guadalajara, Mexico. Canada, the United States, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras and Mexico player for two Olympic spots.

March 22-30: FIFA international fixture window

USMNT plays two friendlies?

Spring TBA: 2021 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Yes, FC Dallas in later rounds.

Also Denton Diablos, Fort Worth Vaqueros, and NTX Rayados.

July to September: Leagues Cup

Not FC Dallas.

May 31-June 15: FIFA international fixture window

USMNT – Concacaf Nations League Semifinals & Final.

June 12 and 15: Concacaf World Cup Qualifying

Second Round. Six opening round group winners play three home-and-away series.

July 2-August 1: Concacaf Gold Cup

Various venues TBD.

July 23-August 8: Olympic football tournament

Japan

July/August: 2021 MLS All-Star Game

Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, versus LigaMX All-Stars

August/September: 2021 Campeones Cup (3rd Edition)

Not FC Dallas.

August 30-September 7: FIFA international fixture window

USMNT begins Qualifying

USMNT at A/F second-round series winner

USMNT vs B/E second-round series winner

USMNT at Honduras

October/November TBA: MLS Decision Day

The MLS Playoff field is determined.

October 4-12: FIFA international fixture window

USMNT Qualifying continues

USMNT vs Jamaica

USMNT at C/D second-round series winner

USMNT vs Costa Rica

October/November TBA: MLS Cup Playoffs

Top seven from each conference make the show with the #1 team getting a bye.

November/December TBA: 2021 MLS Cup

Site TBD.

November 8-16: FIFA international fixture window

USMNT Qualifying continues

USMNT vs Mexico

USMNT at Jamaica.