Categories Major League Soccer

Important 2020 MLS roster and expansion draft dates

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Important 2020 MLS roster and expansion draft dates

Major League Soccer has announced the calendar of “offseason roster mechanisms” leading up the MLS Expansion Draft for Austin FC. The 2020 Expansion Draft will be on Dec. 15 as Austin FC can select up to five current players for their inaugural season in 2021.

We’ll do a prediction of the FC Dallas protection list after their 2020 season ends with elimination or lifting MLS Cup.

I’ve simplified the language in this calendar as much as I can.

Date/TimeEventNotes
Nov. 30, Noon CT Deadline for Offers & OptionsTeam out of the playoffs by this point must file with MLS. All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs.
Dec 1-13
 		More Deadlines for Offers & Options Clubs competing after Nov 30 must file one day after their elimination. All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs.
Dec 13, 8 am CT Half-Day Trade Window OpensThe end of a 45-day roster freeze, MLS clubs may trade players. All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs.
Dec 13, Noon CT
 		Half-Day Trade Window ClosesBlackout Period begins – clubs may not sign and/or trade players until the conclusion of Expansion Draft.
Dec 14, 9 am CTMLS Releases Player ListsThe list of players available in the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft will be released by MLS Communications. The End-of-Year Waivers list, the list of Free Agents, and the list of players eligible for the Re-Entry Process – Stage 1 will also be released.
Dec 15
 		2020 MLS Expansion DraftAustin FC may select up to five players. Expansion Draft Rules & Procedures.  
Dec 16, Noon CTEnd-of-Year Waivers
 		The End-of-Year Waivers are conducted in reverse order of 2020 finish including postseason. Austin FC will pick 27th. End-of-Year Waivers Rules & Procedures 
Dec 16, Noon CT
 		Free Agency Opens
 		Clubs may negotiate with all free agents. Free Agents are out-of-contract & option-declined players who are 24+ years old with 5+ seasons of play. Free Agency Rules & Procedures
Dec 17
 		Re-Entry Process, Stage 1
 		The Re-Entry Process – Stage 1 will be conducted in reverse order of 2020 finish including postseason. Austin FC will pick 27th in each round. MLS Re-Entry Process Rules.  
Dec. 22, 9 am CTRe-Entry State 2 list announcedThe list of players eligible for selection in the Re-Entry Process – Stage 2 will be released by MLS Communications.
Dec 22, Noon CT
 		Re-Entry Process, Stage 2
 		The Re-Entry Process – Stage 2 will be conducted in reverse order of 2020 finish including postseason. Austin FC will pick 27th in each round. Stage 2 consists of MLS players who were not selected in Stage 1. MLS Re-Entry Process Rules.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *