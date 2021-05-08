Houston Dynamo FC at FC Dallas – lineup prediction and game info

Seventh-place FC Dallas (1-1-1, 4 points) hosts eighth-place Houston Dynamo FC (1-1-1, 4 points) tomorrow at 2:30PM CT. It’s the first of three meetings between the teams this season.

Gameday Social: #DALvHOU

TV: 2:30PM on KUVN 23 (Spanish), Univision / TUDN

Streaming: 2:30PM on MLS Twitter (English)

Radio: 2:30PM CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)

Lineup Prediction

When you win 4-1 little should change from that win. So the 4-3-3 should return again.

If you listed to 3rd Degree the Podcast this week – and you totally should – you will know that Jimmy Maurer and Matt Hedges both took part in training this week to a certain extent. Maurer isn’t available according to MLS but isn’t mentioned in the FCD notes so he might make the bench since Kyle Zobeck is listed as out by FCD and not MLS. Hedges – listed by MLS as questionable by MLS but not FCD – I think will be on the bench.

The only spot in the XI that looked 100% up for grabs is striker where Ricardo Pepi and Franco Jara are going head-to-head. Based on last week I would start Pepi again so I’m making that prediction. But Coach Luchi Gonzalez could easily go with Jara.

Look for Tanner Tessmann and Bryan Acosta to both play the 6 at different points during the game… sometimes even at the same time.

3rd Degree’s starting XI prediction for FC Dallas against Houston Dynamo FC.

Bench Prediction

Kyle Zobeck or Jimmy Maurer

Edwin Cerrillo

Thomas Roberts

(edit, thinking back to training I wanted to put Tommy Poo in)

Johnny Nelson

Ema Twumasi

Matt Hedges

Paxton Pomykal

Dante Sealy

Franco Jara

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT : Jesus Ferreira (shoulder) – says MLS & FCD

: Jesus Ferreira (shoulder) – says MLS & FCD OUT : Jimmy Maurer (shoulder) – says MLS

: Jimmy Maurer (shoulder) – says MLS OUT : Nkosi Tafari (quad strain) – says FCD

: Nkosi Tafari (quad strain) – says FCD OUT : Kyle Zobeck (quad strain) – says FCD

: Kyle Zobeck (quad strain) – says FCD QUESTIONABLE: Matt Hedges (right thigh) – says MLS

Sounds like Jesus Ferreira might be about two weeks away from returning/playing. How soon he would be game-ready after that is TBD of course. — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) May 7, 2021

Houston Dynamo FC

OUT: Ethan Bartlow (concussion)

Kit Matchup

MLS Kit Matchup Houston Dynamo FC at FC Dallas. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Alex Chilowicz.

AR1 (bench): Corey Parker;

AR2 (opposite): Kyle Atkins;

4th: Nima Saghafi;

VAR: Ismail Elfath;

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Chilowicz MLS Career:

44 games;

FC/gm: 23.9;

Y/gm: 3.5;

R: 6;

pens: 13

More Game Info

Father / Son duos with goal in Major League Soccer.

Goals Goals Alex Bunbury 4 Teal Bunbury 61 Adolfo Valencia 21 Jose Adolfo Valencia 1 David Ferreira 24 Jesus Ferreira 10 John Harkes 16 Ian Harkes 2 Roy Lassiter 88 Ariel Lassiter 4 Scott Sealy 33 Dante Sealy 1

The teams met four times a season ago. FC Dallas won the two matches at Toyota Stadium, a 2-1 win Sept. 12 when Franco Jara hit for the winner, and a 3-0 win Oct. 31 behind a pair of goals from Fafa Picault. The Dynamo took a 2-0 win Oct. 7 at BBVA Stadium with goals from Darwin Quintero and Darwin Céren; the teams reached a goalless draw Aug. 21 in Houston.

FC Dallas has won five of the 13 matches (with four draws) between the teams over all competitions at BBVA Stadium. The Dynamo haven’t won in Frisco since 2011, FCD winning the last four there.

Saturday’s meeting between FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo is the first of three Texas Derbies this season and the only one hosted at Toyota Stadium. El Capitán has been housed in Toyota Stadium since 2018.

FC Dallas tied its own record by playing six Homegrown players in a single match last Saturday against Portland. Eddie Munjoma, Ricardo Pepi and Tanner Tessmann all started the game while Edwin Cerrillo, Paxton Pomykal and Dante Sealy entered as second-half substitutes.

Both Jáder Obrian and Dante Sealy scored their first FC Dallas / MLS goal last week.

The all-time regular season series between Dallas and Houston is 13-12-14 (W-L-T) in FCD’s favor.

Dallas’ home record against the Dynamo is 9-3-7 (34 goals for, 22 goals against). FCD hasn’t lost to Houston at Toyota Stadium since 2011.

Both FC Dallas and Houston have allowed four goals during the first three games, with three goals conceded in the second half. Both teams have a 1.33 goals against average and rank 12th in the league.

FC Dallas will have the opportunity to face three former FC Dallas players: Maynor Figueroa, Fafa Picault, and Maxi Urruti.

Luchi Gonzalez has a 1-4-1 record and 0.250 winning percentage during May.

FC Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro earned his first MLS assist after assisting Jáder Obrian in the 14th minute against Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium. Megiolaro’s assist is the first goalkeeper assist since Oct. 15, 2011 when Kevin Hartman assisted Marvin Chavez in a 2-0 win vs. Real Salt Lake.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.899 winning percentage and 74-3-12 when scoring at least two goals.

Since 2015, FCD is 73-5-17 when scoring first.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal (41)

Bryan Acosta (40)

OVERALL FCD APPEARANCES

Matt Hedges — 264

Jason Kreis — 247

OVERALL FCD STARTS

Matt Hedges — 256

Jason Kreis — 227

300 CLUB WINS

LA Galaxy — 352

FC Dallas — 328