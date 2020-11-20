Hope Kodzo Avayevu signs with North Texas SC

North Texas Soccer Club has announced the signing of midfielder Hope Kodzo Avayevu. Avayevu joins the club on a three-year contract with options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Avayevu was discovered by FC Dallas during the 2019 Dallas Cup while playing with Bechem United FC. Avayevu, 18, is a product of the Faith Soccer Academy of the Ghanaian Football Association and he stuck around Dallas to train with North Texas SC and FC Dallas through the end of 2019.

Avayevu is a creative attacker who most often plays as a wing or forward.

Due to regulations, FC Dallas was forced to wait for the young man to turn 18 to sign him. I suggested NTX should do so back in October of 2019.

Back in 2019, FCD invited three Ghanian kids to stay from the Bechem United team. The two other than Avayevu were Emmanuel Awuah – a center back we thought had a chance to stick – and Victor Asante – a linking-8 who tore his ACL training with FCD.

Name: Hope Kodzo Avayevu

Pronunciation: Ah-va-yeh-voo

Position: Midfielder

DOB: October 19, 2002 (18)

Birthplace: Accra, Ghana

Hometown: Accra, Ghana

Height: 5-6

Weight: 140

Nationality: Ghana

Last Club: Bechem United FC

How Acquired: Signed on Nov. 20, 2020

Hope Kodzo Avayevu – 2019 Dallas Cup