Generation adidas Cup returning to Frisco in April

Major League Soccer today announced the details for the 2022 Generation adidas Cup. 80 professional academies from 10 countries across four continents will compete in U-17 and U-15 tournament play at the Toyota Soccer Center at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas from April 9-17.

All 28 MLS clubs will have academy representation in both the U-17 and U-15 divisions. Additionally, the academy for MLS’ 29th club, St. Louis CITY SC, will compete in the U-17 division.

Forty teams, divided into 10 groups of four, will compete in each of the two age divisions. MLS club seeding was determined by Generation adidas Cup Qualifiers at the inaugural MLS NEXT Fest in December 2021.

Each team will play three group matches to determine qualification for the knockout round. Sixteen teams will qualify for the winner’s side of the draw with winning teams advancing to play in a bracket-style elimination format.

All teams competing in GA Cup are guaranteed to compete in seven matches and matches will be 60 minutes in length, comprised of two 30-minute halves. Select matches played inside Toyota Stadium, the home of FC Dallas, will feature 35-minute halves.

More than 30 games throughout the Generation adidas Cup will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube.

U-17 Division International Participants

A.S. Roma (Italy)

CA River Plate (Argentina)

Celtic F.C. (Scotland)

C.F. Monterrey (Mexico)

Club Tijuana (Mexico)

Cruz Azul (Mexico)

Flamengo (Brazil)

Manchester United (England)

Remo Stars Academy (Nigeria)

Santos Laguna (Mexico)

Tigres UANL (Mexico)

U-15 Division International Participants

CA River Plate (Argentina)

Celtic F.C. (Scotland)

Club America (Mexico)

Club León (Mexico)

Club Tijuana (Mexico)

FC Porto (Portugal)

Flamengo (Brazil)

Manchester United (England)

Monterrey (Mexico)

Tigres UANL (Mexico)

Valencia CF (Spain)

FC Dallas Schedule

All times central.

DATE TIME AGE FIELD HOME AWAY Apr. 09 7 pm U15 Field 8 Real Salt Lake U15 FC Dallas U15 Apr. 10 1 pm U17 Field 6 FC Dallas U17 Crew SC Academy U17 Apr. 10 5 pm U15 Field 4 FC Dallas U15 Club Tijuana Apr. 11 9 am U17 Field 7 St. Louis City SC U17 FC Dallas U17 Apr. 11 9 pm U15 Field 7 FC Dallas U15 FC Cincinnati 2007 Pre-Academy Apr. 12 3 pm U17 Field 5 FC Dallas U17 Club Tijuana

Complete Tournament Schedule