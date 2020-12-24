Fun with FC Dallas squad numbers

I think soccer numbers are important and that they have meaning. Many players agree… and many don’t give a hoot. Clubs often have unwritten rules and coaches sometimes will draw the line… or not. If you’re reading this you probably fall into the camp of those that care.

FC Dallas only has a couple of unspoken rules that we’ve gleaned from observation over the years. For example, the number 1 has always been a keeper as has the number 30, the latter being more often the 3rd keeper.

Generally speaking at FCD, vets get their pick of the numbers as do high profile signings and usually – but not always – go for the coveted single-digit number. Homegrowns get to pick before draft picks with the former usually in teens or low 20s and the latter getting the leftover high 20s and low 30s.

So let’s look at the vacant FCD roster numbers and fill them in with some suggestions. Changes will be in BOLD.

FC Dallas Number Roster 2021

No. Player Note 1 Jimmy Maurer He’s earned it. 2 Eddie Munjoma 2 is a right back number and Eddie wore 12 in college but 12 is on lockdown. 3 Jose Martinez A defender’s number. He wore 5 at Eibar but that’s taken. 6 is also an option. 4 Bressan He’s worn it since he arrived. 5 Thiago Santos His number of choice. 6 Johnny Nelson Nelson with his PT has earned a “good” number and 6 can be a left back (see Carlos, Roberto). He wore 5 in college, would he want to wait for the 5? 7 Jesus Ferreira His number since he was a young kid. Moved into it from 27 for 2020. 8 Bryan Acosta The classic two-way mid number. 9 Juan Dinenno? *If* Dienenno – or any other striker – signs he’ll likely get the 9. If no striker comes FCD should give the 9 to Pepi. 10 Andres Ricaurte Honestly, he plays more like an 8. 11 Jáder Obrian He wore 8 with Águilas Doradas but wings are often 7 or 11 and 7 is taken. 12 Ryan Hollingshead Not changing. 13 — 13 is a good one if you got guts like Kobra. 14 Justin Che Bryan Reynolds is about to be sold and 14 is the most important number in FCD history particularly for defense and leadership. Set the expectations, give it to Che. 15 Tanner Tessmann Tanner is a viable 6 candidate as well but 15 has some good FCD midfield history with Chad Deering, Jason Kreis (as a rookie), Eric Quill, Mark Wilson, Adrian Serious, Fabian Castillo (2100), and Jacori Hayes. Great number. 16 Ricardo Pepi Unless he moves to 9. 17 Nkosi Burgess The number he wore at Seattle U. 18 Brandon Servania Doubt he changes until he can land the no. 8. 19 Paxton Pomykal BR19. 20 — Maurer to the 1. 20 is a high striker number equal to the 9. 21 Michael Barrios He ain’t changing. 22 Ema Twumasi The number he wore at Wake so it’s clearly his preference. 23 Thomas Roberts Roberts is going out on loan it seems but it might just be for half the season so his number stays occupied in this list. 24 Matt Hedges De’GOAT, he can wear what he wants. But my soccer brain wishes he would have changed to 4 at the end of 2014 when Andrew Jacobson left. 25 — Was Montgomery. 26 — Was Nelson. 27 — Was Munjoma. 28 — Was Burgess. 29 Franco Jara He wrote this jersey number into his FCD contract and has it tattooed on his leg. 30 Kyle Zobeck It’s always been his number with FCD. 31 Dante Sealy This is the number Dante’s father wore playing for FCD so he probably won’t change unless his preferred 7 becomes available, which it won’t anytime soon. 32 — Last worn in 2018. 33 Edwin Cerrillo Edwin is a legit 6 candidate but probably hasn’t made the PT breakthrough to get a number like that. 99 Phelipe I hate it… and get off my lawn.

Those are my changes, who you got?

Jimmy Maurer #1. (John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports)