Frisco Bowl extended at Toyota Stadium through 2025.

ESPN Events and FC Dallas have extended their bowl agreement through 2025. The Frisco Bowl, owned and operated by ESPN Events, has been played in Frisco, Texas since December 2017. The extension will bring six bowl games to Toyota Stadium during this timeframe.

The bowl game is affiliated with the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, and Sun Belt Conference, as well as BYU and Army.

“The Frisco Bowl has been a wonderful addition to our community,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “We’re thrilled that sports fans will be able to celebrate and enjoy this bowl game in Frisco for years to come. It has produced some of the most exciting games of the college football bowl season.”



“Congratulations to FC Dallas, the Hunt family and ESPN Events on extending their agreement to host the Frisco Bowl,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney. “As Sports City USA, the Frisco Bowl is important to our community because it generates tourism while providing entertainment value for our residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Toyota Stadium has been the host of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Championship Game since 2010. It has a football capacity of 20,500.

