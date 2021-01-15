Freddy Vargas joins FC Dallas on loan

FC Dallas has today confirmed the various reports from Venezuela that winger Freddy Vargas has joined the club on loan from Deportivo Lara of the Venezuelan first-division. According to FC Dallas, they have an option to buy at the end of the 2021 season.

Vargas has played 113 games for Deportivo Lara and in 2020 led Liga FUTVE in key passes (19), successful dribbles (75), and expected assists (9).

Our take: Vargas on youtube looks like an interesting winger who can play on the left. Seems to like to cut inside, can dribble, play combos, and shoot. However, this seems like the typical diamond in the rough – low cost/low risk/possible upside – signing FCD loves. This is not the DP level signing we were expecting.

Full Name: Freddy Enrique Vargas Piñero

Connect with Freddy: Instagram

Pronunciation: VAR-gah-s

Position: Winger

DOB: April 1, 1999 (21)

Hometown: Barquisimeto, Venezuela

Height: 5-10

Weight: 159

Citizenship: Venezuela

FC Dallas to sign Freddy Vargas!



What can fans expect from the 21yo left-footed winger who will join on loan?



In 2020, he led Liga FUTVE for:

🔑Key Passes (19)

⚡️Successful Dribbles (75)

👟Expected Assists (9)



🎧We’ll be releasing a full-length podcast once it’s official! pic.twitter.com/Ahiu7YukJU — FUTVE English (@FUTVEEnglish) January 14, 2021