Schedules being what they are, Dan Crooke is missing again but Peter Welpton and Buzz Carrick had plenty of FC Dallas to talk about. Two scrimmages with San Antonio FC (including Friday's lineup and spy report), the outside back battle, the out of the blue sale of Thiago Santos and who will replace him, FCD…

https://3rddegree.podiant.co/e/397634d9854adc/primary.mp3