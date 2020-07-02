Four more FC Dallas personnel test positive in Wednesday’s round of Covid-19 testing

According to multiple 3rd Degree sources – despite not training Tuesday or Wednesday – Covid-19 is still hitting FC Dallas with four new positive cases today (Wednesday, July 1). This time it’s three players and one staffer who have tested positive.

FC Dallas is now up to a total of nine players testing positive since arriving in Orlando and one staffer. With the three positive tests from Frisco in June, the grand total is now at twelve players and one staffer.

It seems obvious the bulk of the team must have been exposed either during travel to Orlando or in the first few days of training in the MLS is Back bubble.

Here’s our updated timeline.

The timeline of FC Dallas positive cases

June 3 – One player tests positive, the 2nd case in MLS. (Reported by MLS)

June 18-19 – Two more cases while still in Frisco (we reported on June 24). A 4th suspected case turns out to be some other “old school” illness. One of the two players who tested positive was cleared to return to training and the other did not travel.



June 27 – FCD travels to and arrives in Orlando.



June 28 – FCD holds its first training session and has two positive tests.

June 29 – FCD has one more positive test. (We reported the three new cases in Orlando on June 29.)

June 30 – FCD has three more positive tests. (We reported this second round cases this morning.)

July 1 – FCD has four more positive tests: three players and one staffer. (Reporting in this post on the evening of July 1.)

Given it can take a few days to test positive after exposure, it’s hard to predict when FCD will stop getting more positive test results.

At this point, we have not heard of any serious symptoms with the players. But that is certainly by no means conclusive.

By my count, FC Dallas has 19 players who are NOT currently positive for Covid-19.

The Swan and Dolphin hotel in Orlando where MLS teams are staying during the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament. (Courtesy MLS)