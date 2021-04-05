Four final champions crowned Sunday at Dallas Cup 2021

After a fantastic week of enjoyable soccer, the Dallas Cup closed out the 2021 tournament with the last four finals on Sunday – U12, U17, U18, and U19. The three older age brackets took place inside Toyota Stadium with the U12 Final on one of the outer complex fields.

U17

Miami Ruch Kendall MLS 0 Baltimore Armour MLS 1 FINAL

Baltimore Armour win the U17 Championship at Dallas Cup 2021. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

A terrific, evenly matched game feature two teams with solid defenses. Neither side was able to score in the run of play and the match went to PKs. Baltimore Armour won 6-5 in the shootout to become only the second side form Maryland to win Dallas Cup.

U12

YD Aspire 09 Black 0 San Diego Surf NPL 2009 1 FINAL

San Diego Surf lift the U12 Boot and Ball Trophy at Dallas Cup 2021. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

San Diego’s Mays Landers scored the only goal of the game in the 52nd minute to lead Surf to their second title of the weekend.

U18

Future Monarchs 2 FC Dallas Youth 03 Premier 1 FINAL

Future Monarchs from Prince George’s County in Maryland win the 2021 Dallas Cup U18 Championship. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

Goals from Adeteye Gbadehan and Sterling Harris II were enough to earn Future Monarchs the U18 Dallas Cup Championship and this – really quickly – become only the third team from Maryland to even win Dallas Cup. Diego Pepi – little brother of Ricardo – scored the 80th-minute goal that gave FCD 03 Premier some hope, but it was too little too late.

Future Monarchs played over half of the game up a man after a red card to Reece Fragle in the 40th minute.

U19

Dallas Texans ECNL U19 2 Solar SC U19 MLS Next 3 FINAL

Solar SC MLS Next wins the 2021 Dallas Cup U19 Championship. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

With no SuperGroup this year, the U19 Final became the headliner of the day and featured two local standouts – Dallas Texans ECNL and Solar SC MLS Next.

Solar’s Pierce Wear opened the scoring in the 21st minute then in the 57th minute, Texans’ Jason Rivera scored a terrific equalizer. Solar was awarded a penalty kick in the 65th minute that was converted by Luis Sahmkow. In the 84th minute, Texans equalized again off a long throw that was converted by Jonathan Marquez.

Solar won the penalty kick shootout, the Ball and Boot Trophy, and the local bragging rights. Following the game, Luis Sahmkow was named the Toyota MVP of the game.

Shout out to Solar #40 Owen Butcher who was my favorite player I saw today. Phenomenal engine and influence. Look forward to watching him again someday. — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) April 4, 2021

2021 Dallas Cup XLII Champions

Dallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay

Girls Under 16: Solar U15 ECNL (TX)

Girls Under 17: Solar ECNL (TX)

Girls Under 18: Solar FDL (TX)

Girls Under 19: Crossfire Premier ECNL (WA)



Dallas Cup XLII

Boys Under 12: San Diego Surf SC NPL (CA)

Boys Under 13: Houston Dynamo Academy (TX)

Boys Under 14: San Diego Surf SC (CA)

Boys Under 15: FC Dallas Academy (TX)

Boys Under 16: Dallas Texans ECNL (TX)

Boys Under 17: Baltimore Armour MLS NEXT (MD)

Boys Under 18: Future SC Monarchs (MD)

Boys Under 19: Solar MLS NEXT (TX)