Four DFW locals on US team at FIFA Futsal World Cup

It may have slipped past a lot of soccer fans that 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup is underway in underway in Lithuania. The US (Group F) and Costa Rica (Group A) are the two Concacaf representatives. Of interest to us in DFW are the four members of the US squad from the MetroPlex: Goalkeeper Estevan Vazquez, Alas’ David Ortiz & Tomas Pondeca, and Assistant Coach Pablo de Silva.

Unfortunately, the US lost all three group games and did not advance to the Group of 16. 11-0 to Argentina back on September 14th, 4-2 to Iran on September 17th, and 7-0 to Serbia on September 20th.

Here are some short bios on the four DFW connections.

12-Estevan Vazquez (Fort Worth; Mesquite Outlaws)

Moved to Dallas at the age of 10. Started out with Solar / Andromeda before joining the FCD Academy. He was a member of FCD’s 2012 U-17/18 Development Academy Championship team. Played professionally in Mexico for Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and Halcones de Morelos. Joined the Mesquite Outlaws in 2019. Co-owns Villarreal North Texas Academy.

9-David Ortiz (Dallas; Dallas Sidekicks)

Ortiz is a former member of the FC Dallas Academy and played for McKinney Boyd. During his senior year of high school, he turned pro and joined CD Guijuelo in Spain’s Segunda Division B. He’s also played for Colombian First Division side Envigado FC and signed with the Dallas Sidekicks this year. First played futsal at City Futsal in Dallas.

10-Tomas Pondeca (Dallas; Paris Acasa/FRA),

Played four years at Marcus High School where he was named an All-American. Won three futsal national championships playing for City Futsal in Dallas. Played for Brazil’s Santos FC in 2019 then Joined Paris Acasa Futsal (FFF D1) in 2020. Named Young Player of the Tournament at Concacaf Futsal World Cup qualifying

Assistant Coach – Pablo da Silva (Fort Worth; Dallas Sidekicks)

Da Silva was named Sidekick’s Head Coach back in July. Originally from Brazil, he played for Tacoma Stars and the Milwaukee Wave during his indoor career.

Here are our 4 DFW locals. Tomas, coach Pablo, David and Esteban pic.twitter.com/DZS07OBaEh — MariPily (@PilyOrtiz11281) September 22, 2021