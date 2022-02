DFW side Foro 360 Pro won the UPSL National Championship on Sunday evening with a 1-0 win over Chicago Nation FC. Miles Byass scored the game-winner in the 77th minute.

Byass scored 12 goals for Foro 360 Pro in just 7 games including a brace in the Quarterfinals. He scored the opening goal in the Semi vs LAFC Academy and the game-winner in the Final.

Former FC Dallas player and North Texas SC Assistant Coach Michel also plays for Foro.

Congratulations to Foro 360 Pro on winning the #UPSL National Champions 🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/9lmMeWPT6O — UPSL (@UPSLsoccer) February 7, 2022