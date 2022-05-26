FMF renews MexTour with FC Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, and Dallas Sports Commission through 2026

The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF), FC Dallas, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Dallas Sports Commission today announced a four-year renewal of the partnership that will bring the popular Mexican Men’s National Team U.S. Tour back to North Texas annually through 2026.

The agreement was facilitated by FMF’s U.S. partner and commercial representative for the past 20 years, Soccer United Marketing (SUM).

Besides the annual MexTour match, the Dallas events will include a MexTour Live concert and festival and the AT&T Futbol Fiesta prior to each match. The partnership also includes the continuation of the Copa Kin reading program, which has contributed to local public-school students in the Dallas area reading close to 10 million minutes in the past four years.

MexTour announcement 2022. (Courtesy Dallas Sports Commission)

“The last four years have shown just how successful international soccer is in North Texas,” said Monica Paul, Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission. “Our partnership with FMF and SUM has had a tremendous impact on our community through initiatives, including the annual Copa Kin reading challenge for local schools. The results of these initiatives speak for themselves, cultivating a whole new generation of soccer fans. We are excited for our collaboration to continue to 2026 and know the extension will benefit DFW for years to come.”



“At the Mexican Football Federation, we are proud and enthusiastic about this renewal through which we can strengthen our ties with our fans in the United States, and particularly in Dallas,” said FMF President Yon de Luisa. “We thank the Dallas Cowboys, FC Dallas, and the Dallas Sports Commission for their support in moving forward with this alliance which allows us not only to bring our national team’s soccer games to Dallas but also to nourish the connection with our fans in the United States through cultural and social responsibility activities.”



“This announcement is monumental for the Dallas Cowboys fan base, as many of our fans are also big fans of the Mexican National Team,” said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President, and General Manager Jerry Jones. “The last four years have been incredible having Mexico play at AT&T Stadium – their home away from home – and we know that continuing this partnership only deepens our relationship not only with our fans in North Texas but in Mexico as well.”



“We’re thrilled to welcome back the Mexican National Team for the next four years. The MexTour has been a tremendous success, particularly in North Texas,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “What makes this truly impactful, is that we’re in the leadup to the FIFA World Cup 2026. To be able to share the Mexican National Team with the fans here in the United States is great for all of us.”



AT&T Stadium and North Texas has become a second home for the Mexican Men’s National Team; with this Saturday’s game, el Tricolor will have played 12 games at the Cowboys’ stadium with a record of 6-3-2 all-time (inclusive of MexTour and Concacaf Gold Cup matches). Mexico last played in Arlington against Iceland as part of the 2021 MexTour.



“We are delighted to extend our multi-year partnership between the Dallas Cowboys, the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol, FC Dallas, and the Dallas Sports Commission,” said SUM Vice President of International Properties Pablo Zarate. “We are thrilled to work with our committed partners to engage incredibly passionate fans through unique soccer celebrations and impactful community programs beyond the annual match. We look forward to working together to further establish the region as a premier home for the global game and unparalleled soccer experiences.”