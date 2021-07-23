Five local standouts named to NPSL All-Lone Star Conference Team

The National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) has announced their All-Conference XI selections for the 2021 season and five local players have been named to the Lone Star Conference team.
Denton Diablos Coch Ramon Raya was named Coach of the Year after leading his club to their first-ever conference title. The Diablos are still alive in the NPSL playoffs and host FC Golden State Saturday night.
Fort Worth Vaqueros defender Joseph Cervantes was named to the Lone Star XI despite finishing last in the conference.
Carlos Flores drove the engine for the Diablos all year and was named to the Lone Star XI in midfield.
Finally, two local players were named to the front line, Sam Coad of the Diablos and Joe Conway of Irving FC. Irving FC debuted in NPSL this season.
All five of these locals are now up for voting for the All-Region team.
Lone Star Conference XI
HEAD COACH:
Ramon Raya – Denton Diablos FC
GOALKEEPER:
Gage Rogers – Laredo Heat SC
DEFENDERS:
Joseph Cervantes – Fort Worth Vaqueros FC
Tarik Abdi – Katy 1895 FC
Ben Quigley – Midland-Odessa Sockers FC
MIDFIELDERS:
Carlos Flores – Denton Diablos FC
Kelechi Onyewuenyi – Katy 1895 FC
Oscar Govea – Laredo Heat SC
Brandon Duarte – Midland-Odessa Sockers FC
FORWARDS:
Sam Coad – Denton Diablos FC
Joe Conway – Irving FC
Nadav Datner – Laredo Heat SC
Each Conference XI includes one head coach, three defenders, four midfielders, and three forwards. The Conference XI winners automatically qualify as nominees for the 2021 NPSL Region XI teams.