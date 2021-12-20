Five FC Dallas products feature in USMNT win

The US Men’s National Team earned a late result against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday night with five FC Dallas academy products taking to the field in Carson for the final game of 2021.

Tonight, @KellynAcosta becomes the first #USMNT player since 1994 to earn 21 caps in a calendar year. pic.twitter.com/HRrINVTdUm — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) December 19, 2021

Kellyn Acosta became the first male player to win 21 caps in a calendar year since 1994, missing only one of the USMNT’s 22 games. The Plano native started alongside Jesus Ferreira and Ricardo Pepi.

Bryan Reynolds won his second cap and Jonathan Gomez debuted off the bench. Reynolds is reportedly looking to go out on loan in January from Roma, while Gomez was recently announced as a new signing for La Liga’s Real Sociedad. The left back for the 2019 USL League One winning North Texas SC side saw his shot parried into the path of Cole Bassett for the Yanks’ winning goal in the 89th minute.

Former FC Dallas defender Walker Zimmerman was named man of the match, while Justin Che was named to the bench.