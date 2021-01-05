Five FC Dallas Homegrowns headed to Bayern Munich for training

According to a source, five FC Dallas players are headed to Bayern Munich on Wednesday for the now annual Homegrown training stint at the German giants: Edwin Cerrillo, Justin Che, Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, and Brandon Servania.

This will be the 4th trip over for Roberts, the 2nd for Cerrillo and Servania, and the 1st trip for Che and Sealy. Sealy has previously trained at PSV and Villareal. Roberts just had a two-week stint at Hibernian in Scottland.

Missing from the list we’ve been given is Tanner Tessmann who was reported as going to Bayern to train by ESPN. It has been speculated by many people that Tessmann might be involved in the upcoming US U23 camp – potentially with Jesus Ferreira and Ricardo Pepi – and that might explain Tessmann’s omission at this time.

Here’s a list of the players that have gone to Bayern to train in previous years.

2020 – Bryan Reynolds, Edwin Cerrillo, Thomas Roberts.

2019 – Thomas Roberts, Ricardo Pepi, Bryan Reynolds, Edwin Cerrillo, and David Rodriguez (North Texas SC).

2018 – Three different sets of players that first year. Paxton Pomykal, Reggie Cannon, and Bryan Reynolds in February (video below). Thomas Roberts and Chris Richards in April. Then Roberts again with Brandon Servania in October.

David Rodriguez and Ricardo Pepi at Bayern Munich in 2019.