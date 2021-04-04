Final three Dallas Cup titles on the line Sunday

Eight Championships have been decided and just three remain in the 2021 Dallas Cup. Sunday sees the U17, U18, and U19 boys all vie for the Boot and Ball at Toyota Stadium. All three games will be broadcast on ESPN3.

U17s – 9:30 am

Miami Rush Kendall Baltimore Armour U17 MLS Next

Baltimore Armour trounced the upstart FC Dallas East Texas Premier side 6-0 to reach the final, Miami Rush beat yet another San Diego Surf side 2-1. Miami Rush was the only U17 team to go undefeated in group play.

U18s – Noon

Future Monarchs FC Dallas Youth 03 Premier

Monarchs rolled over FC Premier 5-0 in the Semi-Final – making the presumptive favorites – while FCDY 03 Premier beat Indiana Fire Juniors 2-1.

Premier is led by Captain #33 Cole Newman in the back, vocal leader and hard-nosed tackler #23 Ayden Mendoza at holding mid, and #27 Taylor Davis from Wichita Falls who has led them in scoring in the tourney.

U19s – 2:30 pm

Dallas Texans ECNL U19 Solar U19 MLS Next

Some big local implications in this one as two top-tier rivals go head to head in Solar’s MLS Next side and Dallas Texans ECNL go for the U19 hardware.

Solar knocked off the FCDY 02 Premier side – led by Roman Torres who until yesterday had scored four straight hat tricks – 1-0 in the Semi-Final.

Dallas Texans upset the FC Dallas Academy in a game that was described to me – in a likely biased fashion – as being 90% FCD possession and shots in the area of 30 to 2. No independent verification is available at this time of those somewhat-suspect stats, even though there is probably some truth to be found in terms of ball control in them.