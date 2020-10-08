Major League Soccer announced today that the third and final makeup match from the MLS is Back Tournament between FC Dallas and Nashville SC will be played Wednesday, November 4 at 7:30 pm CT at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
According to FC Dallas, the match will be locally broadcast on FOX Sports Southwest, FOX Sports GO, FCDTV Network, FCDallas.com/Radio and TUDN 1270AM in Spanish.
Final FC Dallas make up game vs Nashville SC on November 4th
