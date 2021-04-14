Ferreira to miss season opener with shoulder injury

FC Dallas has a largely clean bill of health approaching opening day on Saturday, but for one notable exception.

Jesus Ferreira is missing from training today. I hear it's a shoulder injury. No more info at this point. — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) April 14, 2021

With FC Dallas practices open to media once again, Buzz exclusively revealed that Jesus Ferreira was missing from today’s practice.

Luchi Gonzalez confirmed the injury on a media call early on Wednesday afternoon, stating that Ferreira may be sidelined for three to five weeks with the shoulder injury.

“[Ferreira] did pick up a shoulder injury yesterday in training,” responded Luchi to a question from 3rd Degree on Wednesday’s media call. “He will definitely miss this game coming up, potentially more after. There’s still a range of dates, anywhere from three to maybe five weeks, but there’s ligament damage in the shoulder. He’s not going to be cleared to play soon.”

“That broke my heart yesterday because in two weeks, integrating with our team, he did a fantastic job showing another level of hunger and care to help the team no matter the role,” said Gonzalez. “Coming into games and impacting them with his energy, his technique, and his ability to score.”

After impressing in March with the US Men’s National team, Ferreira was the starting striker for the U-23s’ Olympic qualifying campaign before scoring in each of the two games since returning from Mexico.

Jesus Ferreira celebrates his goal against Costa Rica in Olympic Qualifying 2021. (Courtesy Concacaf)